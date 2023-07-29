Los Angeles Angels dual-threat superstar Shohei Ohtani slammed his Major League-leading 39th home run in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, then left the contest early for the second consecutive game with suspected cramps.

Ohtani's first inning solo shot accounted for all the Angels' scoring while Toronto responded with three solo home runs of their own from Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield to power the Blue Jays to their fourth win in five games.

The stage was set for some Ohtani heroics when the Angels loaded the bases in the ninth but he did not get a chance to bat and was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic, who struck out.