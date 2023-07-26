Kohei Arihara won his rematch with Orix ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Tuesday, throwing a six-hit shutout to pitch the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 5-0 Pacific League win over the Buffaloes and snap his team’s 12-game losing streak.

Ten days after Arihara (4-2) took the loss in a duel with Yamamoto, he struck out 11 while walking two at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Yamamoto (9-4) allowed three runs over 7⅔ innings.

“I’m happiest that the team won,” said Arihara, who signed with SoftBank after spending the past two seasons in the United States. “I really wanted to stay out there and pitch until the end of the ninth inning. I wasn’t that focused on throwing a shutout.”