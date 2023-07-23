Sapporo – The Japan rugby team leaves Sapporo knowing time is starting to run out on its Rugby World Cup preparations. The side also leaves knowing its 24-22 defeat to Samoa leaves more unanswered questions regarding its style of play.
Losing local hero Michael Leitch to a red card in the 30th minute did not help matters. But the high-speed Brave Blossoms attack that so delighted fans at the previous two World Cups hardly made an appearance.
Things started well with Amato Fakatava scoring a try and then putting in a powerful run upfield, while Dylan Riley put pressure on the visitors with some well-placed grubber kicks.
