Naoya Inoue, who relinquished his four world championship belts to move up in weight to the super bantamweight division, said Saturday he has zero anxiety ahead of his July 25 fight with WBC and WBO champion Stephen Fulton of the United States.

Speaking at his Ohashi Boxing Gym in Yokohama, Inoue said he was in perfect trim for his super bantamweight debut, which allows him an extra 1.8 kilograms than when he fought as a bantamweight.

“I have absolutely nothing to be anxious about,” Inoue said. “As the challenger for the first time in a while, I’m as fired up as I’ve ever been.”