The World Aquatics Championships featured male contestants competing in team artistic swimming for the first time in its history on Saturday, with men due to make their Olympic debut in the sport next year.

In the preliminary round of the acrobatic routine, 18-year-old Yotaro Sato and seven women competed for host Japan at Marine Messe Fukuoka, as they placed fourth to qualify for Monday’s final.

“With the support of the crowd, I enjoyed performing all the way through until the end,” said Sato, who served as one of Japan’s base athletes, providing the power needed to propel his teammates into the air from underwater.