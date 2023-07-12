There is a reason why Elina Svitolina has been an unstoppable force at Wimbledon this year.

“I don’t have time to lose anymore,” the Ukrainian wildcard said on Tuesday after toppling world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the second time in four years.

Now 28 years old and trying to work her way back to the top after giving birth to daughter Skai last October, former world No. 3 Svitolina has been playing a fearless brand of tennis that has taken all of her Wimbledon opponents by surprise.