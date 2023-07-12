Fifty-six-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura is travelling to Portugal ahead of another loan deal with second-tier Oliveirense, J. League top-division club Yokohama FC said Tuesday.

Miura was on loan from Yokohama FC to Oliveirense from February and set the record for the Portuguese league’s oldest player while appearing in three games through the end of the season in May.

Portugal is the fifth country where Miura has played outside Japan, following stints in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia.