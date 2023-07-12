Shohei Ohtani failed to put a ball in play during Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game, but his experience was memorable nonetheless.

The Los Angeles Angels’ pending free agent was greeted to a chorus of “welcome to Seattle” chants when he stepped into the box as the second hitter of the night for the American League.

“Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it,” he said. “But I was trying to focus on my at-bat.”