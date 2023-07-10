Nasa Hataoka finished tied for fourth at the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday, with the overnight leader failing to secure her first major title after slumping to a 4-over 76 in the final round.

The 24-year-old began the day with a one-shot lead but carded one birdie and five bogeys at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish with a 3-under 285 total, six shots behind American Allisen Corpuz, who won her first tour title at a major.

Hataoka had a birdie and bogey on the front nine and was tied at the top with Corpuz at the turn. But bogeys on the 12th and 14th holes left her with a mountain to climb before she bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17.