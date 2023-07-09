Toyota, Aichi Pref. – Nagoya Grampus and leader Yokohama F. Marinos shared the spoils Saturday with an intense 2-2 draw in the J. League first division, keeping the gap between the two title chasers at four points.
Grampus had a late goal ruled out for a tight offside call and settled for a point at Toyota Stadium. The result moved champion F. Marinos up to 43 points. Second-place Vissel Kobe, which won Friday night, is on 40 points with a game in hand.
“We had chances late on, and as we had also scored the opener. It was a game where we wanted to get the one last goal somehow,” Nagoya manager Kenta Hasegawa said.
