London – Japan forward Daizen Maeda extended his Celtic contract until June 2027, the Scottish treble winner announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old speedster joins his 28-year-old countryman and the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi in pledging his future at Parkhead for another four years.
Maeda has scored 19 goals in 81 games for Celtic after joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2019, initially on loan.
