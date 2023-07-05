Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi, the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership Player of the Year and top goal scorer, has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic, the treble-winning club said Tuesday.

Under former Yokohama F. Marinos manager Ange Postecoglou, Furuhashi scored 54 goals in 83 matches over two years with Celtic after joining from Vissel Kobe in 2021.

“I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club,” Furuhashi said in a statement released by the club. “I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League.