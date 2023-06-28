Connor Bedard has yet to lace up his skates in a professional game but when he does the projected top pick of the 2023 NHL Draft will carry the weighty expectations of leading his new team back into contention for a Stanley Cup.

There is no reason to think the Chicago Blackhawks will not use the top pick of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in Nashville to select the Canadian forward, who has positioned himself as the best prospect since Connor McDavid entered the league in 2015.

If Bedard proves to be the talent everyone is banking on when he finally plays at the NHL level, he could be the critical piece the rebuilding Blackhawks will use to return to their winning ways after three consecutive losing seasons.