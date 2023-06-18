The average J. League fan never leaves the house on game day without their uniform, a scarf-shaped towel and perhaps a flag.

But check the bags of some supporters these days and you might find them bringing reusable tumblers, obsolete electronic devices for recycling or even bottles of used cooking oil to the stadium — all in the name of reducing waste and protecting the environment.

It’s a sign of changing attitudes among fans, clubs and the league itself as Japanese soccer — and the sports world as a whole — grapples with the wide-ranging impacts of climate change on operations and their own role in global warming.