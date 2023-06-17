PALMAS DEL MAR, Puerto Rico – Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori advanced to the semifinals of his comeback tournament, the Caribbean Open in Puerto Rico, with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Australian Adam Walton on Friday.
The Japanese 33-year-old is on the comeback trail at the ATP Challenger Tour event after undergoing hip surgery in January last year and subsequently injuring his ankle during rehab.
Nishikori dispatched Walton in 84 minutes and will face Brazilian Gustavo Heide in the semis.
