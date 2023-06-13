Forty-year-old Kozue Ando won the WE League MVP on Monday after the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, whose natural position is a forward, helped Urawa Reds to the league title playing as a center back.

“In no way have I thought about the MVP (award). It’s unbelievable,” said the veteran after receiving the shield and a hug from World Cup-winning captain Homare Sawa. “I got weak in the knees. I’ve realized this is what happens when you get so shocked.”

Ando, an assistant professor at the University of Tsukuba, has been honing her defensive skills by analyzing the movements of top defenders and herself.