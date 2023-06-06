Basketball great LeBron James will be the official starter when the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race celebrates its centenary this weekend, organisers of the endurance classic said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, joins a list of celebrity starters who have carried out the ceremonial role over the decades.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was the starter in 2016 and Steve McQueen lowered the French flag to start the race in 1971, the year he starred in the movie “Le Mans.”