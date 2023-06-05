  • Ozeki Kirishima waves before boarding a flight to Mongolia on Monday. | KYODO
    Ozeki Kirishima waves before boarding a flight to Mongolia on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Ozeki Kirishima departed Narita airport near Tokyo on Monday to visit his native Mongolia following his promotion to sumo’s second-highest rank.

The 27-year-old, who wrestled under the ring name Kiribayama before becoming an ozeki last month, had not returned to Mongolia in four years because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“It’s really great,” Kirishima said. “I’m going to see family, relatives and friends I haven’t seen in a long time, so I want to take my time catching up with everyone.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW