Ozeki Kirishima departed Narita airport near Tokyo on Monday to visit his native Mongolia following his promotion to sumo’s second-highest rank.

The 27-year-old, who wrestled under the ring name Kiribayama before becoming an ozeki last month, had not returned to Mongolia in four years because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“It’s really great,” Kirishima said. “I’m going to see family, relatives and friends I haven’t seen in a long time, so I want to take my time catching up with everyone.”