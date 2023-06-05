Ozeki Kirishima departed Narita airport near Tokyo on Monday to visit his native Mongolia following his promotion to sumo’s second-highest rank.
The 27-year-old, who wrestled under the ring name Kiribayama before becoming an ozeki last month, had not returned to Mongolia in four years because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“It’s really great,” Kirishima said. “I’m going to see family, relatives and friends I haven’t seen in a long time, so I want to take my time catching up with everyone.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.