Sole yokozuna Terunofuji wrapped up the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with a 14-1 record Sunday by beating ozeki Takakeisho in the final bout of the 15-day meet.

The 31-year-old grand champion had clinched his eighth Emperor’s Cup by beating sekiwake Kiribayama a day earlier at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan after coming into the tournament facing questions over his knees.

Terunofuji underwent surgery on both knees last October and had missed all or part of the last four tournaments, but he dispelled concerns about his health with a dominant performance in his return to the raised ring.