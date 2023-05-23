  • Spears captain Harumichi Tatekawa, lifted into the air by his teammates after their Japan Rugby League One final win on Saturday, was selected as the league MVP despite failing to reach the Best XI. | KYODO
Harumichi Tatekawa was named the Japan Rugby League One MVP of the season on Monday after captaining Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay to their first-ever title.

“I’m really surprised. I hope to develop further to win this award again next season,” said the 33-year-old center, whose kick pass set up Haruto Kida’s decisive try during Saturday’s 17-15 playoff final win over Saitama Wild Knights at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Tatekawa — who was part of the Japan team that shocked South Africa in Brighton, England, at the 2015 Rugby World Cup — was lauded after the final by his coach Frans Ludeke and teammates as being the “spiritual” leader of the club.

