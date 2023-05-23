Harumichi Tatekawa was named the Japan Rugby League One MVP of the season on Monday after captaining Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay to their first-ever title.

“I’m really surprised. I hope to develop further to win this award again next season,” said the 33-year-old center, whose kick pass set up Haruto Kida’s decisive try during Saturday’s 17-15 playoff final win over Saitama Wild Knights at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Tatekawa — who was part of the Japan team that shocked South Africa in Brighton, England, at the 2015 Rugby World Cup — was lauded after the final by his coach Frans Ludeke and teammates as being the “spiritual” leader of the club.