Harumichi Tatekawa was named the Japan Rugby League One MVP of the season on Monday after captaining Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay to their first-ever title.
“I’m really surprised. I hope to develop further to win this award again next season,” said the 33-year-old center, whose kick pass set up Haruto Kida’s decisive try during Saturday’s 17-15 playoff final win over Saitama Wild Knights at Tokyo’s National Stadium.
Tatekawa — who was part of the Japan team that shocked South Africa in Brighton, England, at the 2015 Rugby World Cup — was lauded after the final by his coach Frans Ludeke and teammates as being the “spiritual” leader of the club.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.