World Baseball Classic winner Hotaka Yamakawa was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly raping a female acquaintance at a Tokyo hotel in November.
The 31-year-old infielder from the Seibu Lions was removed from the team on May 12, a day after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in its online edition that he had assaulted a woman in her 20s.
Yamakawa won his third home run title last year, when he also led the Pacific League in RBIs for the first time.
