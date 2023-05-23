  • Seibu and Samurai Japan infielder Hotaka Yamanaka has not played since allegations he assaulted a female acquaintance were published on May 11. | KYODO
World Baseball Classic winner Hotaka Yamakawa was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly raping a female acquaintance at a Tokyo hotel in November.

The 31-year-old infielder from the Seibu Lions was removed from the team on May 12, a day after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in its online edition that he had assaulted a woman in her 20s.

Yamakawa won his third home run title last year, when he also led the Pacific League in RBIs for the first time.

