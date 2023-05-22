Sixth-ranked maegashira Meisei claimed a resounding win over Terunofuji on Monday, joining the lone yokozuna and No. 14 Asanoyama in the leading pack after nine days of action at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Meisei (8-1) opened with a strong charge, got a right underarm belt hold and made a relentless attempt to swing around Terunofuji (8-1), who could only get his body position right at the edge of Ryogoku Kokugikan’s raised ring and was forced out to his first loss.

“I don’t remember much,” Meisei said after securing his winning record. “The yokozuna is big, and attacking him from the side was something I had in mind.