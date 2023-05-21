Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay won their first-ever piece of silverware and became the second team to have their name inscribed on the Japan Rugby League One trophy as they beat Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Saturday.

A try by Haruto Kida and four penalties from Bernard Foley secured the win in front of 41,794 fans as Spears made the most of an error-filled performance from the defending champions.

Kida, who had been on the end of a crunching tackle from Marika Koroibete earlier in the game, was on hand to take an inch-perfect kick pass from man-of-the-match Harumichi Tatekawa in the 69th minute to score the all-important try.