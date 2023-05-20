In case, in this distracted era, you only have time to read the first paragraph on your phone, here is the essential from Rafael Nadal: No French Open this year for the first time since 2004; no retirement just yet.

But there is, of course, much more to Nadal’s story, particularly at Roland Garros, the Grand Slam tournament he has dominated like no player has dominated any tennis major.

His 14 singles titles still look like a typo even for those like me who have watched him build that probably unbreakable record, red brick by red brick.