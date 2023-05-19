Often accused of being a one-man show, the Denver Nuggets showed they might have the necessary support staff to deliver the franchise’s first NBA title.

The Nuggets rode a sharp-shooting fourth quarter from Jamal Murray to a 108-103 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, giving Denver a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, while two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was able to take a supporting role, even on a night when he had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. It was Jokic’s fourth consecutive triple-double and seventh of this postseason alone.