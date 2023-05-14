Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay advanced to the Japan Rugby League One final following a 24-18 win over Tokyo Sungoliath in a tough, physical encounter at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on Sunday that had more than its fair share of drama.

A red card in the fifth minute, two disallowed tries late in the second half and a lengthy referral to the Television Match Official five minutes after the final hooter all went against Sungoliath and ensured it was the Spears that advanced to next Saturday’s final against reigning champions Saitama Wild Knights at National Stadium.

“It was a crazy game, so many things happened,” said Spears coach Frans Ludeke. “But our leadership group kept the team together and stayed on task and ground it out. In the big moments when we had to score, we stayed together as a team and turned pressure into points.”