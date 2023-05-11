The Lotte Marines’ Roki Sasaki was named the pitcher of the month in Japan’s Pacific League for March and April on Thursday.

It was the second monthly honor for the fireballing right-hander. The 21-year-old Sasaki previously won for March and April 2022, when he became Japan’s youngest perfect-game pitcher and followed that with eight more perfect innings in his next start.

Sasaki began 2023 pitching for Japan in the World Baseball Classic before posting a 1.00 ERA in four starts, leading the PL with 38 strikeouts, and tying for the lead in wins with three.