  • Siblings Hifumi (left) and Uta Abe both claimed their second straight world titles in the men's 66-kilogram and women's 52-kg categories, respectively, at the ongoing World Judo Championships in Doha on Monday. | KYODO
    Siblings Hifumi (left) and Uta Abe both claimed their second straight world titles in the men's 66-kilogram and women's 52-kg categories, respectively, at the ongoing World Judo Championships in Doha on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Doha – Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Uta Abe claimed her second consecutive title in the women’s 52-kilogram division at the world judo championships on Monday.

Abe beat Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan in the final to secure her fourth world title. The 22-year-old won all five matches by ippon at the competition in Doha, including the quarterfinal in which she defeated Amandine Buchard of France, the Tokyo Games runner-up in the division.

“I will keep working hard to win a second straight gold medal at (next year’s) Paris Olympics,” Abe said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW