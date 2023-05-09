Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Uta Abe claimed her second consecutive title in the women’s 52-kilogram division at the world judo championships on Monday.

Abe beat Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan in the final to secure her fourth world title. The 22-year-old won all five matches by ippon at the competition in Doha, including the quarterfinal in which she defeated Amandine Buchard of France, the Tokyo Games runner-up in the division.

“I will keep working hard to win a second straight gold medal at (next year’s) Paris Olympics,” Abe said.