Glasgow, Scotland – Japan forward Daizen Maeda set up Jota’s 42nd-minute winner as Celtic held off Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semifinals on Sunday, while Hidemasa Morita scored for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.
Maeda picked up a loose ball inside the box as the Rangers defenders expected the referee to whistle a foul outside the area. But the call never came, and Maeda immediately floated in a cross from the right, leaving Jota with the simple job of nodding home at Hampden Park.
“It’s great as I thought it wouldn’t have meant anything if we didn’t win,” Maeda said after the victory.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.