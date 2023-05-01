  • Celtic's Daizen Maeda (right) and Rangers' Connor Goldson vie for the ball during their Scottish Cup match in Glasgow on Sunday. | REUTERS
Glasgow, Scotland – Japan forward Daizen Maeda set up Jota’s 42nd-minute winner as Celtic held off Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semifinals on Sunday, while Hidemasa Morita scored for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

Maeda picked up a loose ball inside the box as the Rangers defenders expected the referee to whistle a foul outside the area. But the call never came, and Maeda immediately floated in a cross from the right, leaving Jota with the simple job of nodding home at Hampden Park.

“It’s great as I thought it wouldn’t have meant anything if we didn’t win,” Maeda said after the victory.

