Fukuoka – Ryoya Kurihara broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning grand slam, leading the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 5-3 Pacific League win over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Thursday.
With the bases loaded and one out, Kurihara sent a 2-1 pitch from reliever Sora Suzuki over the right-field wall at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome for his fourth home run of the season.
Ryosuke Tatsumi answered back by hitting a three-run homer to pull the Eagles back to 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but Kensuke Kondo added a sacrifice fly for the Hawks in the bottom half of the inning.
