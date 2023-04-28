  • The Hawks' Ryoya Kurihara (right) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Eagles in Fukuoka on Thursday. | KYODO
    The Hawks' Ryoya Kurihara (right) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Eagles in Fukuoka on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Fukuoka – Ryoya Kurihara broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning grand slam, leading the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 5-3 Pacific League win over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Thursday.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kurihara sent a 2-1 pitch from reliever Sora Suzuki over the right-field wall at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome for his fourth home run of the season.

Ryosuke Tatsumi answered back by hitting a three-run homer to pull the Eagles back to 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but Kensuke Kondo added a sacrifice fly for the Hawks in the bottom half of the inning.

KEYWORDS

