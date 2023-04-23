  • Kazuyoshi Miura makes his debut for Portuguese second-division club Oliveirense in Viseu, Portugal, on Saturday. | KYODO
Fifty-six-year-old Japanese soccer icon Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday.

In his 38th season as a professional, Miura came on in second-half stoppage time with his side winning 4-1 away to Academico de Viseu, as Oliveirense went on to claim all three points.

Miura, on loan since February from J. League top-division side Yokohama FC until the end of the season, is playing in his fifth country away from Japan following stints in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

