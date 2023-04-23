Fifty-six-year-old Japanese soccer icon Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday.
In his 38th season as a professional, Miura came on in second-half stoppage time with his side winning 4-1 away to Academico de Viseu, as Oliveirense went on to claim all three points.
Miura, on loan since February from J. League top-division side Yokohama FC until the end of the season, is playing in his fifth country away from Japan following stints in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.