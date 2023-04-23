Hotaka Nakamura and Shuto Abe scored as FC Tokyo ended Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s five-game winning run with a 2-1 away victory in the J. League first division on Saturday.

Meanwhile, J1 leader Vissel Kobe squandered its two-goal lead in the day’s other game, falling 3-2 at home to defending champion Yokohama F. Marinos. Vissel is on 19 points, two points ahead of both F. Marinos and Sanfrecce.

Tokyo came into the match without a league win in four games but held on for all three points at Edion Stadium, while Hiroshima failed to make its domination count as it dropped to fourth on goal difference.