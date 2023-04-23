  • Former Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is now works as an assistant to the club's chairman. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Seattle – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar made the most of his chance Friday to quiz former MLB star Ichiro Suzuki in their first meeting.

With the Cardinals in town for a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners, who employ Suzuki as an assistant to the club’s chairman, the two spoke for over 15 minutes as Nootbaar hurled questions about defense and base running.

“He was super open and honest,” said Nootbaar, who called Suzuki a living legend and said the meeting was an experience he would never forget.

