Superclubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid have fueled growing Japanese interest in Spain’s first-division La Liga in recent years, with the competition at times rivaling England’s Premier League for local exposure.

But further down in the Spanish second tier, one northeastern club is eager to punch well above its size when it comes to creating relationships that span the globe.

Based in Huesca, Spain, a city of just 50,000 people, SD Huesca is considered the smallest club to have competed in the country's top flight, earning promotion twice — in 2018 and 2020 — and both times spending a single season in La Liga.