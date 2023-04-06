SENDAI – Yuki Matsui pitched out of a ninth-inning pickle to preserve the Rakuten Eagles’ lead and save his 200th career game in a 1-0 Pacific League win over the Seibu Lions on Wednesday.
The lefty became the ninth pitcher to reach the milestone in Nippon Professional Baseball and the youngest at the age of 27 years and five months.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.