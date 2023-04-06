  • Kyodo

Eagles pitcher Yuki Matsui celebrates saving his 200th career game in a Pacific League baseball game against the Seibu Lions at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi in Sendai on Wednesday. | KYODO
SENDAI – Yuki Matsui pitched out of a ninth-inning pickle to preserve the Rakuten Eagles’ lead and save his 200th career game in a 1-0 Pacific League win over the Seibu Lions on Wednesday.

The lefty became the ninth pitcher to reach the milestone in Nippon Professional Baseball and the youngest at the age of 27 years and five months.

