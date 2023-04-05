Formula One was accused of putting entertainment before sport in Sunday’s crash-strewn and triple-stopped Australian Grand Prix, but whether all those red flags needed to be thrown is a difficult debate.

In defense of race director Niels Wittich, safety always comes first.

Aston Martin principal Mike Krack, whose Spanish driver Fernando Alonso finished third after the final red flag reset the field to grid positions at the last restart, said it was easy to criticize from the outside.