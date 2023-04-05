Ryoya Kurihara homered and drove in three runs as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks beat the 2022 Japan Series champion Orix Buffaloes 6-1 Tuesday to extend their season-opening winning streak to four games.

Two-run homers by Kensuke Kondo, who was a key member of Japan’s World Baseball Classic-winning team, and Kurihara gave the Hawks a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Kurihara later added an RBI single in the eighth to go with his third home run of the season.

Shuta Ishikawa (1-0) threw seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking none.