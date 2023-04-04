Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s feud with the PGA Tour was set aside by players at Monday’s first practice for the 87th Masters, but LIV boss Greg Norman hopes for a fiery finish on Sunday.

Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson were among LIV players receiving a warm welcome from PGA rivals at Augusta National.

“Lots of laughs, lots of handshakes and it was really nice,” Smith said of his one-hour workout. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to expect walking onto the range but it was good to see some familiar faces and lot of smiles.”