Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season on Saturday, surpassing Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki for the most goals scored in a single English top-flight season by a Japanese player.

Brighton equalized three times in an entertaining 3-3 home draw with Brentford, which saw Mitoma scoring his team’s first goal in the 21st minute. Mitoma, named the Man of the Match, ran behind the opposing backline to receive a long pass from keeper Jason Steele before lobbing the ball over advancing Brentford custodian David Raya.

Kagawa scored six goals for Manchester United during the 2012-13 season, and Okazaki reached the same tally with Leicester in the 2017-18 campaign.