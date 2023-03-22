Japan claimed its third World Baseball Classic championship on Tuesday with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the United States in Miami.

Hideki Kuriyama’s men fell behind in the top of the second inning after Trea Turner’s solo home run to left field, only for slugger Munetaka Murakami to respond with a blast of his own to tie the game and Lars Nootbaar to drive in the 2-1 run in the bottom of the frame.

A Kazuma Okamoto homer in the fourth inning extended Japan’s lead to 3-1, with the bullpen keeping the Americans tied down at one run until Yu Darvish surrendered a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber in the eighth inning.