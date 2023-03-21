Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after this year’s Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed on Tuesday.

Appointed on a four-year deal, Robertson’s contract will see him through to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s an honour to be named as the next All Blacks Head Coach,” Canterbury Crusaders coach Robertson said in a statement. “It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey.