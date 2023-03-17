Lone ozeki Takakeisho sank to 3-3 with a loss to rank-and-file opponent Mitakeumi at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday, jeopardizing his bid for a second straight championship and promotion to yokozuna.

Komusubi Daieisho, No. 5 maegashira Midorifuji and No. 7 Takayasu, meanwhile, moved into a three-way tie for the lead by remaining unbeaten on Day 6 at Edion Arena Osaka.

In a battle of current and former ozeki, Takakeisho could not capitalize on the momentum from his strong opening hit and was eventually pushed out by third-ranked maegashira Mitakeumi (3-3).