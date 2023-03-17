  • Mitakeumi (left) battles Takakeisho during their bout on the sixth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka on Friday. | KYODO
    Mitakeumi (left) battles Takakeisho during their bout on the sixth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka on Friday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Osaka – Lone ozeki Takakeisho sank to 3-3 with a loss to rank-and-file opponent Mitakeumi at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday, jeopardizing his bid for a second straight championship and promotion to yokozuna.

Komusubi Daieisho, No. 5 maegashira Midorifuji and No. 7 Takayasu, meanwhile, moved into a three-way tie for the lead by remaining unbeaten on Day 6 at Edion Arena Osaka.

In a battle of current and former ozeki, Takakeisho could not capitalize on the momentum from his strong opening hit and was eventually pushed out by third-ranked maegashira Mitakeumi (3-3).

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW