Naoya Inoue is set to challenge Stephen Fulton of the United States for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on May 7 at Yokohama Arena, his Ohashi Gym said Monday.

Inoue, nicknamed “Monster,” for his domination in the ring, has moved up to the super bantamweight division after completing a sweep of the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF bantamweight championships with an 11th-round knockout of Britain’s Paul Butler last December.

Both fighters are undefeated. The 28-year-old Fulton is 21-0 with eight knockouts while Inoue, who will turn 30 on April 10, is 24-0 with 21 KOs.