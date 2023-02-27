Beijing Winter Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano won the men’s snowboarding halfpipe at the Dew Tour on Sunday, when he also revealed he is not intent on competing in park skateboarding at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

The 24-year-old dual Olympian won the Dew Tour for the first time, scoring 93.00 points with his third run to move into first place before bettering it with 96.66 for his fourth and final run in Colorado. American Taylor Gold was second on 91.22.

Fellow Japanese finalist Raibu Katayama, who placed seventh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, scored 90.00 to finish third.