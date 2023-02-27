Mesa, Arizona – Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki did not take part in his team’s training Sunday, raising concerns over his involvement in next month’s World Baseball Classic with Japan.
Suzuki pulled out of the Cubs’ spring training game with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday due to tightness in his left oblique.
“It’s a ‘wait and see,'” manager David Ross told MLB.com. “I don’t want to make any comments on WBC or anything like that.”
