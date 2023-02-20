BAKURIANI, Georgia – Snowboarder Tsubaki Miki won the women’s parallel giant slalom on Sunday, the first day of the FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.
The 19-year-old seized her first world title by beating Austria’s Daniela Ulbing in the final. Poland’s Aleksandra Krol won the small final to finish third.
Miki’s victory represents Japan’s best result in a snowboard alpine event at worlds or the Olympics. Tomoka Takeuchi, who won Olympic silver in 2014, was ninth on Sunday.
