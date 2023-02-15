Foreign sumo teams were back in action at the Hakuho Cup for the first time in three years on Sunday, with the ex-yokozuna’s huge international tournament for children taking place at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

It was a return — both of foreign wrestlers, as well as to the event’s spiritual home — after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the cancellation of the 2021 edition, and compelled a late change of date and location for the tournament in 2022.

Teams from six countries and territories around the world joined boys from 114 different Japanese clubs in competing at the 12-hour meet, with prizes awarded in 10 age classifications ranging from preschool to junior high.