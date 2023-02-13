Seventeen-year-old Kao Miura became the youngest Four Continents Figure Skating Championships men’s winner Saturday, breaking the record set by Beijing gold medalist Nathan Chen, and capping a successful day of competition for Japan.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara earlier won the pairs competition, raising expectations of a breakthrough world title next month in Japan.

In the men’s free skate, former junior national champion Miura top-scored with 189.63 to total 281.53, good enough for a 5.96-point margin of victory over Canada’s Keegan Messing. Japan’s Shun Sato jumped three places from the short program to finish third on 259.14.