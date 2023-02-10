  • Japan's Suguru Osako competes during the Tokyo Olympic marathon in Sapporo on Aug. 8, 2021. | REUTERS
Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations said Thursday it had prepared a suitably difficult challenge for its Oct. 15 Marathon Grand Championship Olympic qualifying event.

Anticipating a Paris marathon that may be the most difficult in Olympic history, Japan’s main qualifying race will pose a real challenge to those wishing to represent Japan, the JAAF said.

“The winner here will also be able to tackle Paris,” Senior JAAF Director Toshinari Takaoka said during a news conference.

