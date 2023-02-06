SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates – Japanese 12-year-old Ginwoo Onodera became the youngest male medalist ever at a street skateboarding world championships when he won bronze on Sunday.
Debutant Onodera, who won Saturday’s semifinal, scored 263.04 points in the final to finish 6.29 points behind French winner Aurelien Giraud. Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro finished second with 267.38 points.
After failing on his first run, Onodera got back on track with a mistake-free second in which the youngster landed a 540.
