  • Ginwoo Onodera competes during the men's final at the Skateboarding Street World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | AFP-JIJI
    Ginwoo Onodera competes during the men's final at the Skateboarding Street World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates – Japanese 12-year-old Ginwoo Onodera became the youngest male medalist ever at a street skateboarding world championships when he won bronze on Sunday.

Debutant Onodera, who won Saturday’s semifinal, scored 263.04 points in the final to finish 6.29 points behind French winner Aurelien Giraud. Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro finished second with 267.38 points.

After failing on his first run, Onodera got back on track with a mistake-free second in which the youngster landed a 540.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW